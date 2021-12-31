United advanced to sixth place with 31 points, equal with West Ham United, fifth. Burnley remained in 18th place with 11 points.

After a poor performance in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United, the German made six changes to his starting line-up and put Edinson Cavani next to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Burnley, whose last three matches were postponed due to Covid-19, took a heavy blow before the match with four players, including goalkeeper Nickpop, being left out due to the Corona virus, while striker Maxwell Cornet was injured.

The attacking nature of the match was clear from the start and Chris Wood missed an early opportunity for the away team, as Ronaldo knocked a shot over the bar in front of goal.

A short time later, United opened the scoring when Mason Greenwood passed a ball to Ronaldo, who did not receive it well to reach Scott McTominay, who fired low into the net.

Luke Shaw ran to the middle of the field and hit the ball just past the post as United’s confidence increased.

After a misunderstanding in Burnley’s defense, Jadon Sancho went into the field and hit a low ball that hit Ben Mai’s foot into the goal of Wayne Hennessy.

United relied on a 4-4-2 plan, but left large spaces in the defense against Burnley, but the positive approach paid off by scoring the third goal in the 35th minute.

Hennessy cleared McTominay’s powerful shot to hit the post and prepare for Ronaldo, who easily put the ball into the net.

Three minutes later, Burnley reduced the difference through former Tottenham and England player Aaron Lennon.

Hennessy kept two attempts from Greenwood and Cavani after the break, while Burnley only relied on headers from set pieces.