Manchester United tied away with Crystal Palace in the 29th round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, March 3 and ended with a score of 0: 0. Both teams had chances to score, but no one managed to distinguish themselves.

Manchester United have 51 points and are in second place in the standings. In the asset “Crystal Palace” 34 points, the team is in the 13th position.

Manchester United will play Manchester City away on 7 March in the next round. “Crystal Palace” on the same day on a foreign field will meet with “Tottenham”.