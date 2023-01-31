Manchester United have been in very good shape lately and have positioned themselves in a good way to have a very interesting second part of the 2022/23 season in which they can win a maximum of 4 titles since they are competing in four different tournaments (the only English club to be able to say this at this point in the campaign). However, these aspirations suffered a blow when Christian Eriksen’s injury became known and for this reason, they are looking for a replacement for these next 6 months of competition.
This situation will keep the Danish midfielder off the pitch until, at least, the last days of April. The 30-year-old player suffered a significant injury to one of his ankles in the Red Devils’ last match against Reading for the FA Cup 4th Round. In this situation, Erik ten Hag’s team have their eyes posts in Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich and the player would not look badly on a transfer to the Old Trafford team since in this he could count on quality minutes in one of the most competitive leagues in the world such as the Premier League.
The Austrian came to the Bavarian club from RB Leipzig for €15 million for the 2021/22 season but could never consolidate in the team despite an express request from Julian Nagelsmann who saw the team from northern Germany. With the team that plays at home at the Allianz Arena, he has played 54 games with 2 goals and 2 assists.
