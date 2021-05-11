Leicester: As happened last year, this season finale it’s proving especially tough for Leicester with just two wins in the last six games. They still have a five point advantage over the Europa League, three if Liverpool win their commitment postponed. TNor is Old Trafford a favorable setting, they have only won two of their last 22 visits there. Barnes, Justin and Evans are out due to injury.

As to follow: Vardy. The English forward has 13 goals this season and their presence is at stake in the next Eurocup.