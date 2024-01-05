Luis Diaz He began 2024 inspired and fired up, as demonstrated last January 1st in the match of the Liverpool vs. Newcastle. The Colombian, although he did not score or assist, was one of the most dangerous in the first hour of play and was key in the team's first goal. networks.

Furthermore, the Liverpool recovered that spark that was missing last season to fight for the title of the Premier Leaguein these six months of competition they have had an impressive first part of the campaign and are competing head to head in the league with the Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, not everything is joy in the halls of the Liverpool, since after the game against Newcastle, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah He left the club to join the ranks of his national team, which is facing the Africa Cup 2024.

Those led by the technician Jurgen Klopp They will stay for six weeks without the 'Pharaoh'who will defend the colors of his country in the tournament that will begin on January 13 and end on February 11.

The concern of Liverpool It is because they lose the scoring firepower that 'Mo' has had this season, he has scored 14 goals and eight assists in Premier League and 18 adding all competitions, being the team's top scorer in the campaign.

For this reason, attacking players like the Colombian Luis Diaz, the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez and the Portuguese Diogo Jota They are the ones called to replace Salah's goals. But in England they do not see the hierarchy of footballers as clear.

The former player and legend of Manchester United, Gary Neville, He came out to criticize, without any restraint, the three footballers, among whom is Luis Diaz. In statements for Sky Spotssaid that they were not polished and 'lacked the category of the Egyptian'.

“Many of those players have left and returned to a transition period, like Cody Gakpo, Darwin Núñez and Luis Díaz. They are not yet polished, they are not ready. They are not at the top of their careers like when you start making precise decisions,” explained the Englishman.

And he added: I didn't think that the Liverpool I would be in the race for the title and I still don't think they will achieve it. The doubt I have is due to these three players, but we know that Klopp is something different as a coach.”

Furthermore, he revealed the serious problem that Liverpool will have in these weeks without the 'Pharaoh'. “Many of Liverpool's forwards are right-footed, they do well on the left: Jota, Núñez, Díaz, Gakpo. But none of them seem to have the right balance on the right. Harvey Elliott Being left-footed, he could do it, but he's more of a midfielder. “Probably, he lacks the rhythm to play in that attacking trident, but maybe he can do it (…) The truth is that Salah's goals cannot be replaced.”

Nevillewho defended the colors of Liverpool's greatest rival for much of his career, said that Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez, and Diogo Jota “notices them frustrated” when Salah is not there. ““They must resist to be able to give Mohamed the opportunity to return and have a real hope for the title.”

