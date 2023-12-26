It is a complex moment for Manchester United Not only inside the playing field, but outside things are not perfect. Even in recent days it emerged that the legendary Old Trafford It is in poor condition, that there are renovation projects that have been stopped and that the deterioration is constant. In recent days, the British press even speculated about the demolition of the stage.

According to The Telegraph, one of the most emblematic stadiums in world football is in an almost deplorable state: leaks, the presence of rats and falling roofs. That is why this scenario is the priority for Jim Ratcliffethe British billionaire who acquired 25 percent of the club and who assured that he is willing to spend about 380 million dollars just for the modernization of the stadium.

Change?

From the club's surroundings they have already begun to move with certain architecture studios, although in England they point out that the most interested is Populous, the firm in charge of the construction of the club. Tottenham Stadiumerected in 2019. Chris Lee director of the construction company, explained in different English media that with the landing of Ratcliffe, the project can get underway as soon as possible.

They proposed two types of reforms to face the modernization of the stadium and solve the security problems it has. In The Telegraph they published: “Old Trafford seems to have become outdated compared to the rest of the world's stadiums, it retains its mystique intact but must be renovated or die.”

“The building is reaching the end of its natural life: the wiring, the electrical supply, everything is approaching its expiration date. And the interiors are very narrow. I would say that the update is crucial to maintain the club's position,” said Lee, in the English media.

If it is renovated, the foundations of the old Old Trafford would be used to improve some structural conditions and reform certain parts. An extension of the south stand is mentioned using the railway line that runs just behind the stadium and the rest of the facilities are planned to be remodeled to achieve a much more avant-garde appearance.

“New construction may prove to be the most cost-effective solution. The initial outlay is obviously the highest of the three options, but there is a lot of land available to develop there,” explains Lee in the Telegraph. The new work could cost up to £2 billion.

The general director of Populous has highlighted that they proposed two types of reforms to the Glazer family to face the modernization of the stadium and solve the security problems it currently has. The studio's preferred option is to demolish the stadium. In that sense, Lee stated: “The initial outlay is obviously the highest, but there is a lot of land available to develop there, at a cost of $2.54 billion.”

