Manchester United, with a great Altay Bayindir, who saved two penalties, one in the match and one in the shootout, and knocked out Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup after lasting sixty minutes with one man less.

Rúben Amorim’s men achieved a hard-fought victory at the Emirates Stadium to eliminate one of the favorites for the title after a crazy match in which the second half reminded us of the beauty of this competition.

The ‘Red Devils’, who were not at all favorites in this match, took the lead when Alejandro Garnacho won a duel in the center of the field against the young Lewis-Skelly, drove to the front and placed a horizontal pass to Bruno Fernandes who Portuguese impaled the goal.

However, this United’s joy was short-lived and Bruno’s goal gave way to ten minutes of drama. First, Diogo Dalot sent himself off for an unnecessary tackle when he already had a yellow card. Two minutes later, Gabriel scored after a set piece. This time, the Brazilian did not do it with his head, his most lethal weapon, he did it with a left-footed shot that touched De Ligt and slipped into Bayindir’s goal.

And to top it all off, the referee gave a non-existent penalty from Harry Maguire to Kai Havertz. Without VAR, no one was going to change the referee’s opinion, but Maguire did not hesitate to confront the German and loudly call him a “cheater.”

Bayindir stops the penalty against Odegaard. David Klein/Reuters

Karma acted and Martin Odegaard ran into a great Bayindir, who hit the ball close to the post and kept the score at 1-1, as he would also do in the following minutes, taking out two brutal hands on Declan Rice and seeing how Havertz failed, inexplicably, a shot without a goalkeeper one meter from the goal line.

The German’s curse, due to the invented penalty, did not end there, and after an extra time in which United held on with everything, Bayindir guessed Havertz’s shot from eleven meters and the rest of the kickers scored.

Joshua Zirkzee, much criticized for his first months at United, scored the final penalty and made farewell gestures to the Emirates fans, eliminated from this edition of the FA Cup.

In addition, Crystal Palace also qualified this Sunday, beating Stockport 1-0, Ipswich Town, defeating Bristol Rovers 3-0, and Newcastle United, coming back from Bromley 3-1.