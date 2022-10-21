Minute 89. The Man Utd win by 2 goals to 0 Tottenham in Old Trafford. Suddenly, the broadcast of the match goes into the background and practically all the cameras show an unusual image: Cristiano Ronaldowho had been warming up throughout the second half, left through the locker room tunnel.
Unusual image. To make matters worse, according to the British media Daily Mail, the Portuguese had previously refused to go out on the pitch during the closing stages of the match. The delicate situation of the player in the current Manchester was known by all, but Wednesday’s rudeness was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Not in vain, the red devils They have issued a statement in which they inform about the decision not to call the Madeira player for the next match.
And it is that, despite being the worst, it is by no means the only one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s out of place gestures. The bad faces of him every time he is substituted are already the talk of the city of Manchester, a public questioning of the coach’s decisions, Erik ten Hag, completely unacceptable. The 37-year-old Portuguese seems not to accept the maxim of earning the starting job and not taking it for granted because of his past achievements in football.
Cristiano Ronaldo is not bigger than Manchester United. It is that, precisely, what the Portuguese does not finish fitting. Nobody questions the great achievements of the Portuguese star throughout his career, but without a doubt he should at least show more respect for the club that catapulted him to stardom almost 2 decades ago.
For the moment, it seems that Cristiano accepts the decision of the coach and the club, or at least that is what is glimpsed in his statement:
Waiting for more news, it seems that the Portuguese, aware of his recent wrongdoing and the lack of respect he caused to what was and is his home, tries to calm the waters. We will see over the next few days how the situation develops and if, finally, Cristiano Ronaldo accepts his new situation and tries to win the title based on good or if, on the contrary, he begins to weigh a new destination far from Manchester.
