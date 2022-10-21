Unusual image. To make matters worse, according to the British media Daily Mail, the Portuguese had previously refused to go out on the pitch during the closing stages of the match. The delicate situation of the player in the current Manchester was known by all, but Wednesday’s rudeness was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Not in vain, the red devils They have issued a statement in which they inform about the decision not to call the Madeira player for the next match.

Official Man United statement on Cristiano Ronaldo 🚨🔴 #MUFC “Cristiano will not be part of the Man United team for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. Rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture”. pic.twitter.com/NdztshOuSf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is not bigger than Manchester United. It is that, precisely, what the Portuguese does not finish fitting. Nobody questions the great achievements of the Portuguese star throughout his career, but without a doubt he should at least show more respect for the club that catapulted him to stardom almost 2 decades ago.

For the moment, it seems that Cristiano accepts the decision of the coach and the club, or at least that is what is glimpsed in his statement: