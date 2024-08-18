Key season for Erik the Hag within United. It seems that the manager cannot afford to leave the club with a drought of titles again, because once again the management has put a lot of money into the market to give him pieces of their full confidence. Being the case, as of today, the Manchester They have five names that were key for the Dutch coach in his era with the Ajax Amsterdam and there was a sixth on the list, that of Frenkie de Jongwhich is ruled out for now.
As we informed you in 90minthe club of the Red Devils had full intention of negotiating with him Barcelona by of JongHowever, this has changed after the first day of the Premier Leaguewhere Ten Hag was very satisfied with the work of his midfield. Everything indicates that both Casemiro as Bruno Fernandes They must remain within the squad, leaving aside the option of Saudi Arabia, in addition, Kobbie Mainoo He is a talent in progress, which makes signing the Dutch striker more pointless than ever.
It is no secret to anyone the taste of Ten Hag by of Youngsince the helmsman was his discoverer and trainer, however, the same coach understands that beyond the talent of the Dutchman, at this point he does not require his signature, so it seems that this summer there will be no more options for the Barça player to arrive at the Manchester team.
