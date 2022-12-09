One of the benefits that each World Cup leaves behind is the exposure of some players who, with good performances, raise the eyes of the most important clubs worldwide. In this specific case, there is the attacker from the Netherlands, Cody Gakpo, player of the PSV Eindhovenwho delivering very good “performances” in this World Cup Qatar 2022, He has once again placed himself in the spotlight of some big clubs that already had good reports about him.
The Dutch striker is barely 23 years old and has already proven to be a very interesting player, capable of adapting to the most common tactical systems in modern football. With the Dutch national team, he has been able to fulfill different roles as a solo striker, second striker and even as a striker or midfielder. Without any doubt, until now, he has become an immovable piece for Louis Van Gaal. But, on the other side of the film, interested clubs are already planning to take Gakpo and that’s where Manchester United comes into action.
According to the English newspaper Daily Mailthe intention of the ‘Red Devils’ led by Erik Tenhag, is to get the services of the Dutch striker. Last summer, United had already shown interest in the PSV player and now they are completely opting for the player and according to reports, the only thing that separates the clubs to carry out the operation is a difference of 12 million euros. about.
Gakpo, had already spoken about his relationship with United: “I was close to leaving, I spoke with Erik ten Hag several times on the Manchester Utd. In the end the deal was not finalized, which was a shame, for me and for my development, and because Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also for PSV, because transferring a player to Manchester United It’s a good thing for the club. It all ended a week before the transfer period ended, and in that week I had to decide if I was going to Leeds or Southampton. In the end I stayed, but it was a stressful period.”
The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo clearly opens the door for the Dutch player to land at Old Trafford.
