Again, Vinicius Jr. has been the victim of racist attacks within Spain. Now it was the Valencia fans who did not let go for a single minute of the Real Madrid star, who seems to have reached his limit, because at some point he had the intention of confronting the people who discriminated against him and ended up breaking into crying as a result of the persecution that has been carried out against the Brazilian for months.
More news from the European football transfer market:
Now, it seems that the player is reaching his maximum tolerance point, both with the fans in Spain and with the management of LaLiga, who have even described him as the culprit. At the moment, the player is not considering leaving the white team but, if the matter does not change, it is clear that the footballer will take a step out of Iberian football. PSG has opened the door for him once again and within the Premier League, United would be happy to receive the man trained at Flamengo.
From England they report that the sheikhs who are going to buy Manchester United would be delighted to spend all the money required to take a star the size of Vinicius. This is because they know that the footballer will have the protection of people like Casemiro and Varane, former teammates and friends, and that the Premier League has also fought a tough battle to end racism issues. We repeat, today the player is not considering leaving the merengue box, but, if the scenario does not improve, it is clear that sooner or later he will.
#Manchester #United #listed #option #Vinicius
Leave a Reply