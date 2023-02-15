Manchester United will visit the Camp Nou tomorrow from 6:45 p.m. in a match that could perfectly be in the Champions League considering the level that both teams are showing. Erik Ten Hag has completely washed the face of the Red Devils and has managed to form a 100% competitive team again. They are currently third in the Premier League. Here we leave you the injuries and sanctions of Manchester:
Anthony Martial
State: Discarded
Injury: hip injury
Return date: unconfirmed
Esrata feeling important in the team again, but this injury has stopped his progress in its tracks. Luckily for Ten Hag, Weghorst is living up to expectations as a center forward on his team.
Scott McTominay
State: Discarded
Injury: Bang
Return date: End of February
The Scotsman is not finishing performing as expected of him. They put too many stones in his backpack too soon and he has not lived up to his projection. He is not a starter for Ten Hag far from it.
Anthony
State: Discarded
Injury: Bang
Return date: End of February
He disappeared from the pitch on February 7 and is not expected to return until the end of this month. He is a sensitive casualty for the Red Devils, since he is a player for whom €100M was paid and despite not having his place as a guaranteed starter, he can revolutionize from the outside.
Christian Eriksen
State: Discarded
Injury: Ankle
Return date: end of april
He suffered a heavy challenge from Andy Carrol and had to leave the pitch immediately. From the club they announced that he would not be available until the end of April or the beginning of May. Luckily they were able to reinforce themselves on the last day of the transfer market with Sabitzer.
Donny Van deBeek
State: Discarded
Injury: Cruciate ligament
Return date: Out of season
Old Trafford witnessed the chilling injury suffered by the Dutchman against Bournemouth. He won’t play again until next year.
They will not be available for the match or Marcel Sabitzer, neither Lisandro Martinezboth due to card accumulation.
