Everything is served so that the Manchester Utd visit the newcastle for duties of the Premier League. The team of Erik Tenhag will seek to get the three points to get a little closer to the second place that the Manchester City. It won’t be easy, especially because of the rival team’s ability to become strong at home, not to mention that it has a list of interesting players with a lot of ability. The tactical and strategic planning for this match will be key and that is that the ‘Red Devils’ They can find a rival team that knows how to defend and attack with great danger. That’s where Ten Hag’s ‘little board’ comes into play.
The Dutch coach will not be able to count on his star striker Marcus Rashford and another question is Raphael Varane, but he will most certainly put everything he has available on the gridiron to rock and rob the Newcastle home. Next, we will review who are those who are currently injured and sanctioned by Manchester United.
Marcus Rashford
State: Injured.
Type of injury: unknown injury.
Possible return date: The reason for Rashford’s injury is unknown, it is only known that he received a blow and will not be available. The possible date of his return is not known either.
Donny van deBeek
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Knee injury.
Possible return date: His possible return date would be scheduled for 06/30/2023.
Alexander Garnacho
State: Injured.
Type of injury: ankle injury.
Possible return date: There is no estimated date for his return.
Christian Eriksen
State: Injured.
Type of injury: ankle injury.
Possible return date: His possible return date would be scheduled for 04/30/2023
casemiro
type of sanction: Red card.
Return date: Will be available on 04/09/2023
