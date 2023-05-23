Manchester United is still in contention for fourth place in the Premier League, a position that gives them access to the Champions League next year. A simple tie will give them access as Liverpool would have the option of drawing them on points in the last day and they have won the ”golaverage”, let’s remember that they beat them 7-0 at Anfield.
United hopes to secure the place and start preparing for next season in the best possible way, a busy summer is expected in Manchester. Below we show you the injured players of the ”Red Devils” for this match against Chelsea:
For this encounter Ten Hag arrives with a plague of casualties. Van de Beek, Sabitzer, Lisandro Martínez and Jones are out of season, they will not play again until United start their pre-season for the United States.
The players who arrive with doubts for this meeting are Rashford, team star and offensive reference who has a leg injury. At the moment there is nothing confirmed and we will have to wait to see the call for Erik Tenhag. In the last two games where he has not been available they have been able to get the three points without problems. The last player who arrives in doubt for this match is Tom Heaton, the goalkeeper who has an ankle injury and his return has not yet been specified. In the same way as with Rashford, we will have to wait to know the announcement.
For this match, Manchester United have all their players available. They have not received any type of sanction, so the coach from the Netherlands will have all his men except for the injured ones mentioned above.
