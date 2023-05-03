Manchester United sealed their pass to the FA Cup final a week ago against Brighton, and this Thursday they meet again but to recover their Premier match belonging to matchday 28. Ten Hag’s men have slowed down with the that came from the break for the World Cup, but much of that downturn is due to the injuries that the team carries. United will have to fix the starting eleven with the following casualties:
Donny van deBeek
Injured for a long time, he has not been able to play his football for most of the season due to a knee injury that has kept him away from the pitch. He will not be available until June so he is no longer expected this season.
Lisandro Martinez
Sensitive loss in the defense of United. The world champion central defender left injured in the match against Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinals and will be out until the end of the season. He suffers from a metatarsal fracture.
Alexander Garnacho
The young player had come to win the position over his teammate Jadon Sancho, but an ankle injury has meant that he will miss practically the remaining games of the season. He could play the last few games, but from Manchester they are in favor of reserving him for next year.
Tom Heaton
United’s substitute goalkeeper won’t be facing West Ham either. Heaton suffers from an ankle injury that will keep him off the pitch for a few weeks.
Raphael Varane
Another loss in the axis of the rear of Manchester United. The Frenchman was a fundamental piece in Ten Hag’s plans and since his foot injury in the Europa League he has not been available.
Scott McTominay
We end this long list of injured Manchester United players with Scott McTominay. The Scottish midfielder suffers from a strong blow that has kept him away from the pitch for a few days, it comes as a doubt.
Apart from Mason Greenwood, who is sidelined by the team after the scandal uncovered earlier in the season, Ten Hag will have all the players who are not injured for the next game.
