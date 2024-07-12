The INEOS era at the helm of Manchester United has formally begun, this will be the first stage in which the business group will manage the market for the Premier League side. This being the case, the club has signed its first two market moves, the continuity and even renewal of Ten Hag, as well as the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna for a figure of around 40 million euros, in addition, they are in the final stages of their next reinforcement.
Following the departure of Varane, who did not renew his contract, the English team is prioritising the arrival of a central defender, with three options on the table: Leny Yoro, Jarred Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt, the latter being the best positioned. Press close to the club details that the Premier League team hopes to reach a total agreement for the transfer of the Dutchman for just over 40 million euros next week with Bayern Munich, having a verbal agreement with the player and his entourage.
If the transfer does not go through as desired, the English club will negotiate with Everton for Brainthwaite, a name that the board also likes a lot, but whose price is 30 million euros higher than that of Ligt, which is the main obstacle. Only if neither of these two defenders can be signed, the Red Devils will increase their pressure to convince Leny Yoro, who has been left at the bottom of the list due to his desire to go to Madrid.
