Manchester United have lost the away game at Brighton & Hove Albion. The stunt team from the south of England took revenge for the FA Cup semi-final loss eleven days ago at Wembley by winning 1-0 at home. Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister struck in the 99th minute from a penalty after a handball from United defender Luke Shaw.

