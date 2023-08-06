The striker left Atalanta and flew to Manchester. But there is a reason for all this and his name is Erik ten Hag

“It’s no secret that I’ve always supported this club since I was a child. I’m incredibly enthusiastic and can’t wait to get on the pitch to repay the trust”. These are Rasmus’ first words Hojlund as a footballer of ManchesterUnited. The forward moved to England for the sum of 85 million euros (75 plus 10 in bonuses) and signed a contract until June 2028. “My career only started a few years ago, but I know I’m ready to take a big step forward like this and play on the same team with world-class players” can be read on the club’s official website.

Finally, the forward spoke about the real reason that convinced him to leave Atalanta right away. This is Erik ten Hag, the coach of ManchesterUnited: “After speaking with him, I realized that this environment is ideal for my growth. I will have the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world. Under his guidance, I hope to achieve a lot together with my new teammates team”. See also Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Mbappé, Kane, Gvardiol and more...

#Manchester #United #Hojlund #dream #spoke #ten #Hag