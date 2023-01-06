With summaryErik ten Hag has reached the fourth round of the FA Cup with Manchester United. At Old Trafford it became 3-1 against Everton, but United had to go deep for that.



Sports editorial



6 Jan. 2023

Former Ajax striker Antony scored the opening goal after just four minutes by sliding in a Marcus Rashford cross at the far post. Manchester United were then lord and master, but due to a crazy blunder by goalkeeper David de Gea, it was equal again after fifteen minutes. The Spaniard let a cross roll between his legs and Everton defender Conor Coady tapped in the 1-1. It was the same Coady who made it 2-1 after the break by working a cross from, again Rashford, behind his own goalkeeper. Moments before, Alex Iwobi had left the field in tears. Everton’s Nigerian midfielder was hit hard on the foot by left back Tyrell Malacia in a fair duel and was taken off on a stretcher. Malacia showed himself again shortly afterwards with a hard tackle, but did not receive a yellow card. See also State economy on credit: Macron falls back into old French patterns

Antony celebrates Manchester United’s 1-0. © AP



Fifteen minutes before the end, Everton seemed to come alongside again, but the VAR intervened and disallowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal due to Demarai Gray being offside on the right flank. Despite the necessary chances, both teams were unable to score for a long time. It wasn’t until deep into injury time that it became 3-1 thanks to a striking penalty kick from Rashford, after Alejandro Garnacho was grounded by Ben Godfrey.

Seventh win in a row

For example, Ten Hag won on his debut in the FA Cup against Frank Lampard, who is under heavy fire at The Toffees due to the poor results in the Premier League and the second early cup elimination of this season. It was United’s seventh win in a row in a competitive game. The Dutch manager’s side started the series on November 10 against Aston Villa. Then Fulham (1-2), Burnley (2-0), Nottingham Forest (3-0), Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-1), Bournemouth (3-0) and thus Everton (3-1) were successively defeated. See also MP provides R$ 700 million to regions affected by rains

Manchester United will play twice at home next week. First on Tuesday evening against Charlton Athletic in the quarter finals of the League Cup and then on Sunday 14 January (1.30 pm) the city derby against Manchester City, which is chasing leader Arsenal in the Premier League. Manchester United will visit Arsenal on Sunday, January 22 (5.30 p.m.), who now have five points more than City and nine more than United.

After the games against Crystal Palace (away) and Leeds United (home), United will focus on the double confrontation with FC Barcelona on Thursday 16 and 23 February for a place in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Alex Iwobi was hit hard by Tyrell Malacia and had to get off the field on a stretcher. © AP







