Granada refuses to wake up from the European dream. Despite being 0-2 in the first leg, Diego Martínez’s men go with everything to Old Traffor and want to do something historic at the ‘Theater of Dreams’. It seems complicated the machado of the Nasrid team, but in football everything is possible.

Schedule: what time is Manchester United – Granada in the Europa League?

The Manchester United – Granada of the quarter-final second leg of the Europa League will be played on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 9pm at Old Trafford.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Manchester United – Granada Europa League?

The Manchester United – Granada the return of the quarterfinals of the Europa League can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar + pay channel, which can be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.

Internet: how to follow the Europa League Manchester United – Granada online?

The match between Manchester United and Granada can be followed live online through the live As.com updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the most important news.

Europa League standings

See the full classification.