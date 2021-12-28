Emiliano Martínez lived a dreamed 2021. He became one of the figures of Aston Villa, established himself as the starting goalkeeper of the Argentine national team and was key to winning the Copa América in Brazil.
His level was growing and it was to be expected that the giants of European football would notice him. In the last few hours, a interest of Manchester United for the Argentine and the amount they would pay for his pass.
As reported by the Daily Star, the English are willing to offer $ 67 million. Aston Villa bought it in September 2020 for 20 million and this shows its growth in the last year.
So that this transfer can begin to be a reality, David De Gea must go first of the club. The Spanish goalkeeper’s contract expires on June 30, 2023 and if he does not renew, they will look for an alternative.
The last Argentine goalkeeper in Manchester was Sergio Romero, who arrived after his great 2014 World Cup and was a substitute for most of his stay in England. Will we see the Draw at Old Trafford? Will he be a starter in Cristiano Ronaldo’s team? A novel to start to follow.
