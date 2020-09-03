Sergio Reguilon (23 years old) still has his immediate future outside Madrid. By personal decision of Zidane, than he still does not trust the youth squad despite having completed a spectacular season in the Seville (conquest of the Europa League and an important piece in the classification of the Nervión team for the next Champions League). But Zizou trust in Mendy and Marcelo and this forces the white club to look for the boy a destination at the height of his football explosion, which can lead him to do this Thursday his debut with the Spanish National Team against Germany in Stuttgart. The Sevilla interest for repeating the loan of Reguilón for the second consecutive year, in view of the great performance he has offered in his first stay at Pizjuán under Lopetegui. He player does not see it with bad eyes, but in the last few days a very interesting offer of the Manchester United, who is very interested in hiring you.

The red devils they want beef up the position of left-handed side, where they only have Luke Shaw, a 25-year-old discreet player, and the young 19-year-old youth player, Brandon Williams. For Reguilón the offer is tempting because I would have the ownership practically secured at Old Trafford, which also this season celebrates its return to the Champions League. The villalbino seeks strengthen your sports growth with an eye on a future return to the Bernabéu, a shared desire in the offices of the Bernabéu but not in Zidane’s. Thats why he Madrid does not rule out repeating the Morata operation with Juventus, with a transfer between 25 and 30 million euros, but with a buyback option insured.

Also the Juventus by Pirlo has asked for their situation, as well as the Tottenham of Mourinho and the Naples by Gattuso. But in principle the Sevilla and Manchester United are the ones who are best placed to ensure their services. The english start with an advantage, since they could make a major outlay for a transfer, while Sevilla (which has already bought Óscar Rodríguez from Madrid) it would be enough to repeat the assignment formula without purchase option. The player hopes to have his future resolved soon, since the next week, once the matches with Spain against Germany and Ukraine have been settled, it must in principle rejoin at Zidane orders for the preseason with the club of his entire life. But that option is now the one that least interests both parties …