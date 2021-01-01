Max Aarons. His name is already in the portfolio of the best clubs in Europe. The 20-year-old right-back for Norwich is considered one of the most promising in his role in all of Europe. He is shining in the Championship and there are already many clubs that follow him. The latest to join the list is Manchester United. According to ESPN, the Red Devils have made moves to incorporate him into the next summer market, within the plan devised to further strengthen their squad and continue to shorten the gap with Liverpool and City.

Aaron is one of the many good young full-backs England has been playing lately. Because of his joy in raising the band, there are some who already compare him to Dani Alves. Perhaps for that reason he was also monitored by Barcelona, ​​but his financial problems prevented him from tackling the operation. Far from these economic problems is United, which could face the possible incorporation of the full back with guarantees.

More youth in portfolio

United are starting to sign several young players in a clear strategy to find talent before other clubs. In addition to Aarons, he also negotiates with Ecuadorian midfielder Moisés Caicedo and winger Amad Diallo. In addition, in the last summer market they also hired Pellistri, one of the most important Uruguayan talents.