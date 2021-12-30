Ralf Rangnick knocked over his team after their poor performance in Newcastle on Monday night, when United got away with a 1-1 draw. He changed his team six places and opted for a 4-2-2-2 system (also often used by Roger Schmidt), but again there was no place for Donny van de Beek. The 24-year-old midfielder from Nijkerkerveen played in seven league matches this season. His playing minutes in a row: 6, 10, 45, 1, 1, 4, 2.

Burnley came into action for the first time since Sunday, December 12, but coach Sean Dyche’s team was already eight minutes behind Old Trafford tonight. After a pass from Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to put the ball on the edge of the penalty area in front of his left leg to take it out, but before he could do that, the attacking midfielder Scott McTominay had already pushed the ball into the corner: 1-0 .

United made it 2-0 after 27 minutes. Jadon Sancho drew in from the left and shot the ball low into the far corner. His shot was slightly deflected by Ben Mee and so the Burnley captain was credited with an own goal. Sancho thus remains on two goals in 22 matches for United, which the 21-year-old attacker took over from Borussia Dortmund last summer for no less than 85 million euros.