Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been suspended for racist commentary on social media. This was reported by the press service of the Football Association of England (FA).

It is specified that the athlete will not be able to play in three matches. He also has to pay a fine of 100 thousand pounds.

On November 29, after the match against Southampton, Cavani wrote on his Instagram page: Gracias negrito (“Thank you, black”) in response to congratulations on the victory. This post was later deleted.

Cavani himself apologized the next day for his comment. He explained that he did not want to offend anyone, and his phrase meant “an affectionate greeting towards a friend.”

The press service of the football club also said that their player had no malicious intent.

It is noted that the Uruguayan striker admitted his guilt. It is also known that he will undergo full-time training.