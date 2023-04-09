The work of Xabi Alonso with Bayer Leverkusen is excellent. The Spaniard took the German team in the relegation zone and today he has them sixth, with many options to stay with a Champions League position and playing a football that he likes a lot. Vertical and always with the mind in getting goals. One of what they like most about the ‘aspirins’ box and that already seems like a tradition within the institution is their commitment to playing with very young people on the pitch.
Today Leverkusen has within its squad one of the largest seedbeds in Europe and it is a fact that several of the best teams on the planet will move into the market thinking of disarming them. One of Alonso’s key players is full-back Jeremie Frimpong, a 22-year-old Dutchman who is a back-and-forth plane at right-back. He is also in the crosshairs of Barcelona and Manchester United, the latter favorites to finalize his signing.
Blid informs that the Germans will not accept less than 30 million euros for the signing of Jeremie, a figure that Barcelona will not be able to afford so easily unless they manage to make good sales. This puts United on pole for signing the youth player, as the club has the resources to finalize his arrival without the slightest problem, now everything is to convince Frimpong to be part of the Ten Hag project.
