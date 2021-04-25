Fans of the Manchester United football club burned the American flag during the protests against the owners of the FC. On Sunday, reports The sun…

Fans have demanded that the owners of the club, the Glazers, get out of Manchester United. The protests used pyrotechnics, banners with the words “Glazer Out Now” and “Enough is Enough” (“Glazer go away” and “Little bit of good” – Ed.), Smoke bombs and the burning of the US flag.

According to the publication, the owner of FC Avram Glazer refused to apologize in front of Manchester United fans for joining the Super League.

Saturday, April 24, “Sport-Express“With reference to sources Der Speigel said that for the withdrawal of a football club from the Super League, he faces a fine of € 150 million, or 25% of the amount received by the club over the previous four seasons.

The Super League was announced on April 19. The union includes such football clubs as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Real, Barcelona, ​​Atletico, Milan, Inter and Juventus, and Florentino Perez became its president.

On the eve, on April 24, fans of the Arsenal football club spoke out against participation in the Super League. They gathered outside the Emirates stadium before the game with Everton to express their opposition, and the club later reversed the decision and apologized to their fans.