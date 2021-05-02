BREAKING: @SkySportsNews is reporting that the Manchester United v Liverpool match referee has been turned away from Old Trafford where a protest against the Glazer family is taking place. Read more here: https://t.co/RdVLmjdj27 pic.twitter.com/XI66UZOiEt – Sky News (@SkyNews) May 2, 2021

Thousands of Manchester United fans have staged a protest against the management of the club ahead of the home match of the 34th round of the English Premier League against Liverpool. The video of the riots was posted on the Sky News account in Twitter.

First, the fans gathered with posters, flares and flares at the Old Trafford stadium, and then some of the Manchester United fans broke into the field. After a while, fans started leaving the arena.

It is clarified that the fans are unhappy with the actions of the Glazer family, which owns the club. Fans criticize management for joining the Super League. The game with Liverpool is to begin at 18:30 Moscow time.