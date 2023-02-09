Yannick Ferreira Carrasco is not having a good time at Atlético de Madrid. It is evident that along with the entire team, the Belgian has not had his best season, being part of an outdated system such as ‘cholismo’. The player is not comfortable within Simeone’s ranks and sought his exit towards FC Barcelona in the winter market, which could not be specified because the mattress team did not give him an easy exit.
What is clear is that Carrasco will look for his departure from the box of the capital of Spain in the summer market at all costs. Being so, it is known that Barcelona has a purchase preference of 15 million euros for the services of the extreme, although it is not clear if the Catalans will exercise the same or not. Thus, another weight club crosses the path of Ferreira Carrasco, it is Manchester United.
From England they inform that the red devils are very interested in the services of the one selected by Belgium. The club understands that they are very well armored on the right with Sancho and Anthony, but they want to have more certainty on the other side, since they have Rashford but Garnacho has not completed the renewal. That being the case, they could present an offer for the transfer of Yannick, who at the moment and by way of reprimand for his escape attempt has a substitute role within Atlético de Madrid still under Simeone.
