Xavi Simons has said that once the Euros are over, he will decide his sporting future, given that the playmaker has made the decision to leave PSG for at least another year on loan. At this point, with Barcelona out of the race, Bayern Munich and Leipzig have been emerging as the main contenders for the Dutchman’s signature for days, however, Manchester United have joined the race.
After his performance at the Euros, where the player was one of the best players, not only in his national team but in the whole tournament, United have put Xavi on their wish list for the summer, a direct request from Erik Ten Hag, who is on the hunt for a player with Simons’ profile, a midfielder who can connect the work in the centre of the field with the creation of dangerous plays.
At this point there is no contact with Simons’ entourage, but United are ready to negotiate and take on the two Bundesliga teams, hoping that two factors will play in their favour, the presence of Ten Hag as coach, who would offer the player a starring role, as well as the host of Dutch players who are joining the Manchester squad, remembering that Zirkzee’s signing has been made official and the Red Devils are in very advanced negotiations to buy Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.
