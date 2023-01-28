The growth of Manchester United is unquestionable, but even so, today Ten Hag’s team has gaps within the squad that they must fill if they are the one the club wants to fight fully for the Premier League title. It is impossible for the Red Devils team to close stellar signings in this winter market, but do not doubt that the English club will move in the summer as one of the great protagonists of the transfer period.
One of the areas to almost emergently reinforce the center of the attack. The team let Cristiano Ronaldo leave at the end of a cycle, and today they have Martial who, as has been his entire career, has been injured for longer than on the field and they have also signed Werhgots, although it is only a loan and he has 6 months to earn his place. Despite this, it seems that none of the aforementioned have the level for this project and that is why the club is probing a figure from Napoli.
Sources confirm that Manchester United is willing to put more than 100 million euros on the Napoli table for the transfer of Osihmen, who is having a spectacular campaign. The Neapolitans know that it will be impossible to retain the Nigerian, especially due to the club’s financial problems, but they are very clear about one thing, the starting price of their player must be around 140 million and they will not accept anything that is not close to that figure.
