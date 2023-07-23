New York (dpa) Manchester United defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the friendly football match that brought the two teams together at MetLife Stadium in the United States, as part of their preparations for the new season. Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandez, the new captain of Manchester United, opened the scoring for the team in the 30th minute, then Jadon Sancho added the second goal for Manchester in the 37th minute. The two teams fought a penalty shootout after the final whistle, and saw Manchester United outperform Arsenal 5/3. Arsenal’s loss came just two days after its huge 5/0 victory in the friendly match it played against the Major League Soccer stars.

