Manchester United had a season in line with the (realistic) expectations that were deposited in the first season under the mandate of Erik ten Hag. The team was once again the protagonist in the Premier League where they finished in third position and secured a place in the next edition of the UEFA Champions League but also had the pleasure of lifting a title (Carabao Cup).
It should also be noted that many players increased their level under the Dutch coach, as happened with Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes or Luka Shaw, but there are also others who did not live up to what the red shirt of the Old Trafford team demands and among they can be mentioned Jadon Sancho.
The Englishman, who is a product of the Manchester City youth academy, came to the Red Devils after a fantastic spell at Borussia Dortmund where he took his first steps as a professional player and became a true world soccer star. He came to United for €100 million but has never been able to show all his talent and much of this was thanks to injuries. His statistics in the Old Trafford team are:
|
MATCHES
|
MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
TITLES
|
79
|
4,910
|
12
|
6
|
1
Due to these rather weak numbers according to the expectations placed on him, the rumors about a possible departure of the Ten Hag team began to sound strongly in the last hours and there are three teams that were interested in his services for the 2023/24 season and these are: PSG, Napoli and Tottenham. It must be clarified that there are no open negotiations but that there is little interest in the situation of the 23-year-old winger. Of course, in the event that the red club from Manchester decided to sell it, the figure they would ask for would be around €70 million.
