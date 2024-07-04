O Manchester Unitedunder the interim leadership of Jean-Claude Blanc, announced on Wednesday (3 July 2024) the club’s plans to lay off 250 employees as part of a cost-cutting strategy. This action is part of new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s strategies to reduce spending at Old Trafford.

The announcement was made directly to employees, without the presence of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford, the club’s director of sport. Ineos –of which Ratcliffe is CEO– and a member of the United board.

The move to cut jobs will affect several departments, except the Manchester United Foundation, and was described by Blanc as a necessary solution after exploring all alternatives.

Since acquiring a stake in the club, Ineos has been reviewing income and expenses, taking steps such as suspending senior staff’s credit cards and charging contributions for travel expenses.

The decision to reduce staff is seen as essential to align the club with efficient management practices and ensure its long-term financial stability. Manchester United currently has an average staff size of 1,112.

O Liverpoolfor example, another Premier League club and main rival, has 1,008 staff, of which 701 are classed as working in ‘administration, commercial and other’, while the other 238 are players, managers and coaches.

O Manchester City had an average of 520 employees, including players and coaching staff, through the year ended June 30, 2023, which is less than half the number of United employees.

Internal reaction to the news ranged from surprise to disappointment, especially among those who believed they played important roles for the club. The fan community also expressed criticism, pointing to the high investment in underperforming players as a potential area for cuts rather than reducing the squad.