Keep missing Manchester United opportunities. The team led by Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who had just beaten Southampton 9-0, added 6 of the last 15 points at stake. But yesterday, in a vibrant match, Everton tied them in the 95th minute and United was two units behind the leading City, which has two games less and will be measured this Sunday against Liverpool from 13:30 (ESPN).

The locals quickly took a 2-0 lead with goals from Uruguayan Cavani and Portuguese Bruno Fernandes. With that result they went to rest and when Everton returned they found equality due to the celebrations of Doucouré and the Colombian James Rodríguez. Solskjær’s cast returned to charge and with 20 minutes left McTominay put the lead 3-2. And in the last play of the game, already with goalkeeper Robin Olsen, attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the final 3-3 after a stopped ball cross from the middle of the field.

The agonizing draw frustrated the locals on the 63rd anniversary of the Munich plane crash that killed eight Manchester United footballers. A tribute on the Old Trafford lawn, empty in its stands, with a banner commemorating the victims of that dramatic event that Manchester does not want to forget every year, was part of the preamble to the twenty-third day.

In another match played today, Aston Villa, with Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, beat Arsenal 1-0. The local won with a goal from English Ollie Watkins at the minute of the game and ‘Esque’ Martínez once again kept his goal at zero to be one of the most prominent in the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham. In his best save, the 28-year-old Argentine took a fantastic free kick off the corner of the Swiss Granit Xhaka.

Burnley also drew 1-1 with Brighton And Hove at home, which had Alexis Mac Allister, former Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors, behind the wheel of Argentina. England defender Lewis Dunk 36 minutes into the first scored for Brighton and was equaled by Norwegian Johann Berg Gudmundsson 8 minutes into the game.

Paraguayan Miguel Almirón scored a double in Newcastle’s 3-2 win against Southampton. Lastly, Fulham drew 0-0 at home against West Ham, which was substituted by former River Plate midfielder Manuel Lanzini.

On Sunday they play: Tottenham-West Bromwich, Wolves-Leicester and Sheffield-Chelsea.