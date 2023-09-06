Manchester United has spoken out about the situation around striker Antony. The former Ajax player has been accused of domestic violence by an ex-girlfriend. “As a club, we take this matter seriously,” said the club of trainer Erik ten Hag in a short statement.

“Manchester United acknowledge the allegations against Antony and know that the police are investigating,” United wrote. Pending further information, the club will not comment. As a club we take this matter seriously, taking into account the impact of these allegations and the impact of the coverage on victims of abuse.”



Antony (23) was withdrawn from Brazil's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru on Monday because of the allegations. The attacker denied the allegations on Instagram. "Out of respect for my fans, friends and family, I feel compelled to speak publicly about the false accusations I have been subjected to," he wrote. "I trust that the ongoing investigation will prove my innocence," said Antony.

It is not the first time a United player has been accused of misconduct. Mason Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of raping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Although the charges were eventually dropped, both sides decided in August that it would be better for him to pursue his career elsewhere. The 21-year-old Englishman exchanged Manchester for Getafe last weekend.