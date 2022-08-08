The manager of Manchester United, the Dutchman Erik ten Hag, reiterated that the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Old Trafford despite the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s desire to move to a Champions League club

Ronaldo, 37, missed most of United’s pre-season and was exempted from a tour of Asia and Australia by the club for family reasons. The attacker returned in a friendly against Rayo Vallecano (1-1) last weekend.

However, he made headlines again for leaving the Old Trafford stadium before the end of the match. Ten Hag called his attitude “unacceptable“, but also criticized the media for focusing on Ronaldo when other players also acted in the same way.

An excuse

In Sunday’s game, Brighton surprised by winning 2-1 at Old Trafford and embittering the league debut of Dutchman Erik Ten Hag on the Manchester United bench, in a game in which Cristiano Ronaldo did not start.

“Cristiano Ronaldo had ten days of training with the team, too little for 90 minutes, that’s the reason why we didn’t start it, “said the DT.

And I add: “We can’t force him after a week of training, just over a week now.



“He has to get his fitness back and this game helped him do that. The 35-40 minutes that he played today, plus the week (of preparation) that we will have now. Next week will be better”, considered Ten Hag.

