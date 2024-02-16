Although the club's performance has improved in recent weeks, it cannot be denied that Manchester United's season is a complete failure, regardless of what the team does in the rest of the campaign. Today his real aspiration is to be able to win the FA Cup and in the best of cases, sneak into the next Champions League. Thus, the sports area is already working on assembling the squad for next year, where the club would experience the loss of Varane as a free agent and it seems that the Frenchman's replacement has been chosen.
The international press confirms that Manchester United has started polls for the possible signing of Gleison Bremer, a 26-year-old player who plays for Juventus and who for many today is one of the best centre-backs in Serie A. The starter in the national team In any case, Brazil would not be an easy reinforcement to sign, since reports claim that the Turin team wants at least 7' million euros for the leader of its defense.
The club understands that today they suffer more in defense than in attack, which is why they are considering investing in solidifying the lower zone and the signing of Bremer, far from being a luxury, has to become a necessity, since Varane, dissatisfied with the coaching staff as with the club, he will leave the team completely free and the club sees the Brazilian as the ideal replacement.
#Manchester #United #choose #Varane39s #replacement #central #defense
Leave a Reply