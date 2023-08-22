The Turkish “Fanatic” website said that the “Red Devils” offer amounted to 6 million pounds sterling, to include the 25-year-old.

The source explained that Binder got the green light from his club to negotiate with other clubs, with permission to travel for this purpose if necessary.

And Bender is the first goalkeeper for Fenerbahce since 2019, and he also played 12 international matches with the Turkish national team.

