The Turkish “Fanatic” website said that the “Red Devils” offer amounted to 6 million pounds sterling, to include the 25-year-old.
The source explained that Binder got the green light from his club to negotiate with other clubs, with permission to travel for this purpose if necessary.
And Bender is the first goalkeeper for Fenerbahce since 2019, and he also played 12 international matches with the Turkish national team.
required deal
- Manchester United made major changes in their goalkeeper position over the summer.
- The club dispensed with the services of veteran Spaniard David De Gea after the end of his contract, and signed Cameroonian Andre Onana for 47 million pounds sterling, in a record deal for the club to buy a goalkeeper.
- Manchester United have sent Nathan Bishop on loan to Sunderland, while third-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson is linked with a move to Crystal Palace.
