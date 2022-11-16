Manchester United challenges Cristiano Ronaldo: they remove his image from Old Trafford

The controversy continues in England after the declarations of Cristiano Ronaldo in which he attacks the Manchester Utdhis current club and with which all relations are broken.

The Portuguese forward assured in an interview with ‘The Sun’ that he feels “betrayed” by United, that he is the club’s “black sheep” and that he has no respect for the coach, Erik Ten Hag.

The Portuguese star, who has missed United’s last two games due to illness, spoke of his last weeks with the team, marked by instability. “I feel betrayed, not only by the coach, but by several people in the club, in the board. I have felt that there are people who do not want me to be there, not only this year, but also the previous one,” said Cristiano, who attacked hard to Erik Ten Hag, who punished him for a game without playing for leaving the match against Tottenham early and refusing to jump onto the pitch.

“I don’t respect him, because he hasn’t respected me. If you don’t respect me, I’m not going to respect you,” said the Portuguese. Cristiano, who lost one of his newborn children last spring, explained that he felt a “lack of empathy” from the club and that he did not participate in the team’s preseason because his three-year-old daughter months I was hospitalized. “My family is everything to me. Even more so now after what we’ve been through this year,” he admitted.

United reaction

Manchester United is “considering” its response to the harsh accusations of its player Cristiano Ronaldo and will make it known “after all the facts have been clarified”, although for now it is committed to focusing on “unity”.

Meanwhile, the club made a radical decision. This Wednesday, videos of the removal of the advertising image of CR7 from the façade of the mythical stadium are broadcast on social networks Old Trafford.

In addition, journalists report that they also remove the curtain with the number 7 located outside the stage.

In Manchester, they pull back the curtain on number 7 which is on the outskirts of Old Trafford 🏟. It seems that the story between United and Cristiano Ronaldo is coming to an end… @MUnitedEs 🔴❌7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/GGOir96UJ6 — Teo Coquet (@TeoCoquet) November 16, 2022

SPORTS AND EFE

