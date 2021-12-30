Burnley

The Sean Dyche-led cast is playing with fire this year. It is still leathery and difficult to beat, but more erratic than usual and, to make matters worse, it is the third-lowest mark in the Premier (only Wolves and Norwich, the bottom, have fewer goals in favor). The Clarets they are on the decline, although only two points from salvation. If they were to surprise at Old Trafford, they would get Watford and Leeds in trouble, also on the wire.

As to follow: Chris Wood. The New Zealander is the main reference in Burnley’s attack. However, at the moment his gunpowder is wet: he only adds three goals in the league.