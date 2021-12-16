New Premier League matchday during the week. The United hosts Brighton in the match that will open the 18th date of the competition. These are the data that you are most interested in knowing about the game:
When is United-Brighton? The clash will be played this Saturday, December 18, 2021, starting at 1.30 p.m. (12.30 p.m. in England, 6.30 a.m. in Mexico, 9.30 a.m. in Argentina)
Where is United-Brighton? It will be played at Old Trafford, whose capacity is no longer limited by COVID. Its capacity is 76,000 spectators
Where can I get tickets for United-Brighton?
Buy Man Utd Tickets: Man United Tickets
What TV channel does United-Brighton broadcast on? In Spain we can follow it on Movistar +, in Argentina with ESPN Sur, in the United States with fuboTV and NBCSN and in Mexico thanks to SkyHD
In Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and other South American countries it will be available on ESPN Sur and ESPN Colombia. In those of Central America thanks to SkyHD All the programming has it here.
Where can I watch United-Brighton online? For streaming in Spain they must be subscribed to DAZN, in Argentina they have it thanks to Star +, in Mexico with Blue To Go Video Everywhere and in the United States with NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com
In Latin American countries, to see it in streaming we can follow it thanks to Star +.
What was the last result between United and Brighton?
United 2-1 Brighton (Round 30 Premier League 2020/21
Manchester United
– The team led by Ragnick he won with a lot of trouble in his last game league against Norwich (0-1) thanks to a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo penalty. They are sixth 3 points behind Arsenal, which marks the Champions zone.
– During the week they could not dispute their match corresponding to matchday 17. All because in the Brentford, his rival, there was an outbreak of COVID19 that forced to suspend the match. He is not the only one affected in Europe by these new cases.
– The Red Devils present sensitive casualties in defense such as Varane or Lindelof. Also it does not seem that it can arrive Pogba for discomfort in a thigh, nor Cavani due to tendinitis. They are not sanctioned.
Brighton
– The seagulls are doing a acceptable season. They are 13th with 20 points and 9 on a Burnley that marks the descent to the Championship. During the week they couldn’t with him Wolverhampton at home (0-1)
– Throughout all of history, they have only been able to win to United three times in 26 games played. The last one was in 2018, on matchday 2 of the league (3-2) on a historic day for the club. Since then they have 5 defeats in a row. Never they have won at Old Trafford.
– Graham Potter will have a good number of casualties due to injury or illness. In defense he will not have the captain Dunk nor Webster, in the middle they will be missing Baton and Stand and then the most sensitive will be those of Lallana and Trossard. Wellbeck, former United, does not make it to the game
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
United: De Gea; Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, McTomminay, Bruno Fernandes; Sancho, Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo
Brighton: Robert Sánchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Burn, Cucurella; Mwepu, Bissouma, Moder; March, Connolly and Mac Allister
FORECAST 90min
Al United it is still difficult for him to generate game, although it seems that little by little it keeps the sangria at bay based on results. Even with all their crisis, they are superior to Brighton and they should have no problems to beat them. The seagulls arrive with many important casualties to Old Trafford and that will weigh too much. United victory a priori with ease.
United 3-1 Brighton
