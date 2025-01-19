Follow the Premier League football match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion live
The meeting Manchester United – Brighton & Hove Albion of the Premier League, which takes place at Old Trafford at 3:00 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar, MAX
.
Manchester United – Brighton & Hove Albion
Classification and statistics between Manchester United – Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the
Southampton
while Brighton & Hove Albion played their final Premier League match against
Ipswich Town
. He Manchester United currently occupies the position number 12 of the Premier League with 27 points, while their rival,
Brighton & Hove Albionoccupies the place 10 with 32 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Manchester United schedule, the Brighton & Hove Albion schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.
