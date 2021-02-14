London (AFP)

Manchester United, runners-up to “his neighbor” City, who leads the English Premier League, was satisfied with a disappointing draw against bottom-ranked West Bromwich Albion, the 1-1 runner-up before Thursday’s confrontation with Real Sociedad in the European League, “Europa League”, as part of the “stage” competitions. 24 Today «Sunday».

For the owners of the land, the newcomer, his Senegalese striker Mbaye Diane, scored in the 2th minute, while Bruno Fernandez scored for United in the 44th minute.

It is the second consecutive draw for United in the league, after stumbling at home to Everton 3-3 in the previous stage.

West Brom provided a service to “City”, who won 3-0 at Tottenham on Saturday, and who has a postponed match, to move away in the lead by 7 points “53 versus 46”, while the “Red Devils” team became under threat from Leicester City, as it equaled points after winning The last of the defending champions Liverpool 3-1 on the same day.

And United failed to repeat their victory over West Bromwich in the last match that brought them together at home last November, and ended with the victory of “Man United” with a clean goal scored by Fernandez.

“We gave ourselves a difficult start,” said United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “You have 90 minutes to compensate and make adjustments.” So there is no need for panic, but I do not think we built this momentum until it was too late in the first half. ”

“In the second half, the traffic was one-way, but in some moments we could have lost the match,” said Solskjaer, who watched his team fall behind in 8 of their 12 away matches this season.

The “Red Devils” team maintained its record free of loss in its last 19 matches in the league away from home, “it won 13 and drew 6), as the last loss to Liverpool returns in January 2020.

And “United” wished to prepare better for the confrontation of its host Sociedad in the way to the 32nd round of the “Europa League” at the “Allianz Stadium” of Italian Juventus in Turin, due to the prevention of those coming from England entering Spain in application of the restrictions related to combating Corona virus.