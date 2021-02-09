In a game suffered for 90 minutes, a tactical battle gestated on the DTs’ boards, Manchester United beat West Ham 1-0 in overtime. The figure? Scotsman Scott McTominay who, thanks to a change from coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who brought him in in the 98th minute of the extra time and scored the winning goal.

Despite the triumph that allowed them to be second classified to the FA Cup quarterfinals (first was Bournemouth after beating Burnley 0-2), Manchester United was far from being that explosive team and scorer that was saw in recent Premier League submissions. First the scandalous 9-0 against Southampton on February 9 and, finally, the surprise 3-3 against Everton on the 6th of the same month.

Anthony Martial disputes a ball surrounded by West Ham players. Source: Phil Noble (REUTERS).

With that background in mind, David Moyes’ West Ham, with Manuel Lanzini on the bench, took the court with a 4-2-3-1 and with one objective: to cancel the threat of the ‘red devils’ with Marcus Rashford to the head and try to put some against in the house of the United, Old Trafford.

During 90 minutes of play, the game was only on one side. The Manchester United finished 17 times on goal and 5 were on goal, while West Ham only kicked 3 times with a dangerous play. However, despite the few arrivals, the work of the London team must be rewarded, who knew how to deny the second team in the Premier League and one of the most offensive in the league.

Manchester United's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani (C) vies with West Ham United's English defender Aaron Cresswell (L) and West Ham United's Algerian midfielder Said Benrahma during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 9, 2021.

However, attrition and pressure did their job in overtime. With 30 more minutes of play, the West Ham players were already beginning to feel the weight of running and withstanding Manchester’s attacks for 90 minutes. Soccer is a sport that, sooner or later, takes its toll and tends to do so in a spectacular way.

This is why at minute 6 of extra time, after an excellent counter by Anthony Martial, and a great cross in the rival area by Fred, Scott McTominay scored the first and only goal of the match. It would be the fourth goal this season for the Scotsman and the third in a row, after having previously scored against Everton and Southampton.

In history, Manchester United and West Ham they have seen each other 145 times (68 victories, 32 draws and 45 defeats for the ‘red devils’). Of those meetings, adding today, 13 have been for the FA Cup with a positive record for United (6 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses).

The next matches for Manchester United, who are second in the Premier League with 45 points, will be on February 14 against West Bromwich for the Premier League, and on February 18 against Real Sociedad for the UEFA Europa League.