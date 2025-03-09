

















































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Manchester United – Arsenal of the Premier League, which is disputed in Old Trafford to the 17:30 hours can be seen live through

Dazn, Dazn 1, Dazn 1 bar, Max

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Manchester United – Arsenal

Classification and statistics between Manchester United – Arsenal

Manchester United arrives at the game after having faced the day before the



Ipswich Town



while Arsenal played his last Premier League match against



Nottingham Forest



. He Manchester United Currently occupies the position number 14 of the Premier League with 34 points, while its rival, the

Arsenaloccupies the Post 2 With 55 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Premier League Days, the Manchester United calendar, the Arsenal calendar and the Premier League statistics. You can also consult the Premier League classification.