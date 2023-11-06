Manchester United is being one of the biggest disappointments in European football so far in the 2023/24 season as it finds itself in eighth position in the Premier League when it was expected to be the protagonist while in the UEFA Champions League its Qualification for the round of 16 hangs by a thread when it seemed to be a hand-to-hand fight with Bayern Munich after the draw. Given this situation, Erik ten Hag’s position is being questioned and if, before the end of the 2023/24 season, he does not improve, it is very possible that he will not remain in charge as head coach.
More news and developments from the transfer market in Europe:
One of the main aspects of this crisis for the Red Devils team is that the forwards, such as Marcus Rashford or Rasmus Højlund, are not scoring goals and the team is not being able to make a difference. That is why they are already thinking about reinforcing this aspect in the next transfer market in January and one of those targeted to join this is Gabriel Barbosa. The current Flamengo player is 27 years old and has been close to returning to European football on several occasions but this situation has never been formalized.
To take to Gabigol to Old Trafford, the English team would be willing to offer Mengão a swap and the main protagonist of this would be Antony who arrived a little over a season ago from Ajax for more than €100 million and who would go to Rio de Janeiro on loan. The winger has not lived up to expectations and, added to some problems off the field of play, they would have put him at the exit door for Manchester United. Today the Flamengo player’s transfer is valued at €20 million while Antony’s at another €50 million.
The truth is that several media outlets, including Mirror or ESPN Brazil, say this is a real and concrete possibility but it is under analysis in the offices of the Premier League team.
