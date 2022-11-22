Manchester United may get a new owner. The American owners of the football club are considering a sale, the listed club said.

This would put an end to a period of 17 years in which the Glazer family was the boss at the club where Erik ten Hag is currently a trainer. The fans have been hoping for years that the American lenders will disappear from Old Trafford stadium.

A sale and departure of the Glazer family is not yet certain. The club says it will keep all options open and also want to look at, for example, the arrival of new investors in addition to the Glazers. While studying the options, the goal is to continue growing the club, according to a statement. That is why we are also looking at investments in, for example, the stadium and expansion of commercial activities.

Read also: Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo separated immediately, Ten Hag relieved of a headache file

The renewed rumors come on the day that it was announced that Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving the club with immediate effect. The Portuguese star, no longer a basic player under Ten Hag, previously criticized Ten Hag and the club’s policy in an interview. He called Manchester United a marketing club, something the fans have also thought for years.