MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Bruno Fernandes’ goal earned Manchester United a 1-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday, boosting their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League and continuing their run of form in games played at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side are fourth in the standings with 63 points from 32 games and have a game in hand compared with fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have 54 points.

United are unbeaten at home in 15 consecutive Premier League games, with just three draws. They are unbeaten at Old Trafford since the first weekend of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

United put Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez to work right away with several great chances before finally opening the scoring in the 39th minute.

Martinez jumped in to save Marcus Rashford’s shot and Fernandes raced in to grab the rebound and finish with almost no angle, scoring his 100th career domestic league goal. The Portuguese celebrated in front of the visiting crowd.

“They probably don’t like to face me… I prefer them to come and support their players instead of focusing on me,” Fernandes told MUTV.

Unai Emery’s Villa, whose defeat was their first in 11 games, are sixth in the standings with 54 points from 34 games.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing)