Manchester United, one of the most important clubs in the English Premier League and one of the most historic on the planet, has just announced that the Portuguese figure Cristiano Ronaldo He is no longer a club player after ending the contract by mutual agreement.
“In my life, the best moment is always my moment”, Ronaldo said at the press conference prior to his debut for Portugal in the World Cup, where they will share Group H with South Korea, Ghana and Uruguay.
“The club thanks him for his immense contribution over two stages at Old Trafford”tweeted the official account of United, an institution in which CR7 had not been seeing minutes and where he was more than dissatisfied in that regard.
There are 48 hours left for the debut of the Portuguese team in the World Cup in Qatar, in what will be the game this Thursday, November 24 against Ghana, and this news has just arrived that will surely convulse the dressing room since it will mark a before and after in the maximum referent that the Portuguese team has. The question now is whether CR7 will take the floor on this issue or if he will abstract.
